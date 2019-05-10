Former Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher steps down from management role after just two days

Gary Taylor-Fletcher has stepped down from his manager's position at Welsh side Llandudno FC just two days after his appointment.

READ MORE: Ben Heneghan won't rule out Blackpool return



The 37-year-old left his role as manager of Bangor City to take over at the recently relegated Welsh Premier side on Tuesday.

But Taylor-Fletcher yesterday announced he will not take charge of Llandudo due to other commitments.

He said: "Due to unforeseen circumstance, I have had to withdraw my acceptance of the Llandudno manager's role.

"I would like to go on record that this is in no way due to anything with Llandudno Football club, it is an oversight that could affect myself, Llandudno and Creation Sports Management.

"I have been working in an advisory role for CSM for a few months, but took on a full time role at the agency from the beginning of April.

"I thought that I could do this and also become manager of a part time club with no conflict.

"Unfortunately after speaking with lawyers and contacting the Welsh FA, we have found that there could be conflict in future and I wouldn’t want this for anyone.

"Again my sincere apologies to all at Llandudno FC. Good luck for the season."

Llandudno have now appointed Matthew Jones as their new manager.