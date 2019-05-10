Ben Heneghan won't rule out Blackpool return

Ben Heneghan has refused to rule out a return to Blackpool next season despite admitting playing his football in the Championship is the ultimate aim.

The defender was placed on the transfer list by parent club Sheffield United earlier this week following his return to Bramall Lane.

The 25-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with the newly-promoted Blades, but the chances of him playing in the Premier League next season are slim.

The centre-back is likely to attract plenty of interest following his impressive spell with the Seasiders.

Heneghan, speaking before it was announced he was being placed on the transfer list, says his main desire is to regular regular football for the second season running.

“I’ve got another year left on my contract but everyone knows how football goes, it’s a fickle game, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I’d love to go back to Sheffield United but those lads have done brilliantly this year, they’ve got into the Premier League which is the ultimate goal.

“Ideally I would love to play in the Championship, that is my aim, there’s no denying that.

“I’ve just got to see what happens but wherever I go, all I want to do is play football week in, week out because that’s what I love.”

Pool boss Terry McPhillips has already gone on record as saying he’d love to bring Heneghan back to the club next season.

However, agreeing a transfer fee is likely to be a sticking point before new owners come in.

While Heneghan says he wants to be playing Championship football, he also admitted a permanent move to Blackpool is also an attractive proposition.

“I’m never going to rule anything out, I’m humble with the approach,” he added.

“I’m just happy to play football and I think I played 49 games this season, which is brilliant for me. If it happens next year, it happens.”

Heneghan recovered from a rusty start to the campaign to become one of the first names on the Blackpool team sheet.

The defender attributes those mixed performances early on to his lack of game time the previous season, where he made just eight appearances.

“It’s just been good to get games to be honest,” Heneghan said.

“Last year was a disaster if I’m being honest, so just to get out there to play the games and do my bit was great.

“I started off a bit rusty, which people know, but as the games have gone on I’ve built into it and I feel like I’m getting back to where I should be – even though there’s still things to improve on.”

Heneghan’s season was rounded off by claiming two Player of the Season awards on Sunday, as voted for by Radio Wave and Blackpool Supporters’ Association.

“I’m honoured and I appreciate it so much,” he said.

“It’s good to recognised for the hard work myself and the lads have put in on the pitch.”