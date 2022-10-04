Former Blackpool defender tops the betting for Middlesbrough vacancy followed by ex-Burnley, Portsmouth and Swansea City men

The Riverside outfit parted ways with the 55-year-old on Monday after the former Sheffield United man won just two of his opening 11 games of the season.

It’s left Boro, who were one of the division’s promotion favourites prior to the season getting underway, 22nd in the Championship table.

Wilder narrowly missed out on guiding Middlesbrough to the play-offs last season but leaves his role 11 months on from his arrival.

Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich has been placed in temporary charge for Wednesday night’s game against Birmingham City, along with coaches Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler.

But who is being tipped to take over permanently?

Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards, who was recently sacked by Watford after just 11 games in charge, is currently the bookies’ favourite.

Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new boss

Steve Cooper, who looks to be under pressure at recently promoted Nottingham Forest, is second in the betting list, shortly followed by ex-Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Corberan.

Here’s the latest odds in full (according to SkyBet):

Rob Edwards - 1/4

Steve Cooper - 6/1

Carlos Corberan - 7/1

Gary O’Neil - 12/1

Sean Dyche - 12/1

Scott Parker - 16/1

Gary Rowett - 20/1

Mark Robins - 20/1

Nigel Pearson - 20/1

