Former Blackpool defender poised to sign for new club amid Sunderland, Portsmouth and Aberdeen interest

The 27-year-old, who is due to undergo a medical with Danny Cowley's side, had previously been linked with third tier rivals Sunderland.

The Scot has also been pursued by former club Aberdeen but the centre-back is keen to remain in England and is relishing the challenge of trying to help Pompey back into the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson made over 100 appearances for Blackpool during his time at Bloomfield Road between 2015 and 2018.

He helped the Seasiders win promotion via the League Two play-offs during the 2016/17 campaign, building up a strong partnership in the centre of defence with Tom Aldred.

The defender would then go on to impress alongside Curtis Tilt as the Seasiders consolidated their position in League One.

Robertson left the Fylde coast to join Rotherham United in 2018, helping the Millers to promotion during the 2019/20 season.

Robertson is set to make the move to Fratton Park

The left-footed centre-half made 16 appearances in the Championship term, yet was not offered a new deal following their relegation.