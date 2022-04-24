Former Blackpool defender guides Forest Green Rovers to historic promotion

The 39-year-old has guided the club to League One for the first time in their history.

The New Lawn outfit clinched automatic promotion with a goalless draw away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result keeps Edwards’ men top of the League Two table on 83 points, eight clear of Port Vale in fourth who only have two games remaining.

The Gloucestershire team have been at the top of the table since September.

It caps off a memorable debut season for Edwards, who was appointed FGR boss in May 2021.

He’s assisted by another former Seasider in Richie Kyle, who worked at Bloomfield Road under Gary Bowyer before departing to join the FA.

Forest Green celebrate their promotion to League One

Former Blackpool striker Jamille Matt, meanwhile, has been a major part of their success, scoring 24 times this season.

Edwards was part of the Blackpool squad that famously won promotion to the Premier League during the 2009/10 season.

Having joined the club in 2008, the former centre-back made 59 appearances during his three years on the Fylde coast.

Edwards also played for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barnsley and Fleetwood Town during his 14-year playing career.

Following retirement, Edwards moved into youth coaching with Wolves before having a brief spell as manager of non-league side AFC Telford United.

After returning to Molineux, Edwards also had a spell working with England’s Under-16 and Under-20 sides.

Elsewhere, former Pool boss Bowyer is still in with a shout of guiding Salford City to the League Two play-offs.