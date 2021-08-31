Former Blackpool, Bradford City, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town forward announces his retirement from football

The forward has called time on his 16-year playing career, one that spanned 13 different clubs.

The 33-year-old first joined the Seasiders in 2009 on a free transfer from Ipswich Town.

He made 29 appearances under Ian Holloway, 21 of those coming in Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign to the Premier League in 2009/10.

Clarke scored twice that season, opening his account in a 4-3 defeat to Sheffield United in the League Cup before scoring Pool’s goal in their 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Preston North End after just 23 seconds.

After an injury-hit spell, the Irishman joined Sheffield United on loan in 2011 before leaving the club permanently to sign for Crawley Town the following year.

Clarke would then go on to enjoy three separate spells with Bradford City, while also representing the likes of Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

Clarke celebrates Blackpool's promotion to the Premier League in 2010

The forward would link up with Holloway once again during a short-lived spell with Grimsby Town.

Following his departure from Valley Parade for a third time, Clarke has announced his intention to call it quits and move into coaching.

He made 360 appearances during his career, scoring 89 goals. He also represented the Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level.

“It’s a wrap,” Clarke posted on his Twitter page.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me fulfil my dream. Thank you to all the clubs who have let me play for them.

“One chapter closes and another one begins. Can’t wait to start my coaching career.

“Thanks again, Billy.”