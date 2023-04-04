News you can trust since 1873
Former Blackpool boss takes up new scouting role with League One club

Former Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has taken up a scouting role with League One club Forest Green Rovers.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
'It needs to be right': Blackpool's Jake Beesley opens up on year of injury hell

The 54-year-old has left his role as assistant manager at Southport to become the club’s new chief scout.

He replaces Stevie Grieve, who left in mid-March after less than five months in his head of performance and recruitment role.

McPhillips enjoyed a year-long spell in charge of the Seasiders during the 2018/19 campaign after taking over from Gary Bowyer, leading Pool to a 10th placed finish in League One.

He worked alongside Tony Grant, who is now assistant manager to Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green.

McPhillips and Grant also worked together under Robbie Fowler during a brief spell in India with East Bengal.

Southport said in a statement: “We can confirm that assistant manager Terry McPhillips has left the club to take up an exciting new opportunity as head of recruitment at Forest Green Rovers.

McPhillips is back in the EFL with Forest GreenMcPhillips is back in the EFL with Forest Green
“It is a great opportunity for Terry to get back involved with the day-to-day business of a Football League club and we thank him for his time at Southport and wish him well in the new venture.

“The board have discussed potential targets for bringing a replacement in and we will bring more news on this when finalised.”

McPhillips initially made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2017 when he was appointed to the role of chief scout.

He didn’t stay in that job for long though as he was soon promoted to the role of assistant manager following Richie Kyle’s departure to the FA.

