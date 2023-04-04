The 54-year-old has left his role as assistant manager at Southport to become the club’s new chief scout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He replaces Stevie Grieve, who left in mid-March after less than five months in his head of performance and recruitment role.

McPhillips enjoyed a year-long spell in charge of the Seasiders during the 2018/19 campaign after taking over from Gary Bowyer, leading Pool to a 10th placed finish in League One.

He worked alongside Tony Grant, who is now assistant manager to Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McPhillips and Grant also worked together under Robbie Fowler during a brief spell in India with East Bengal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport said in a statement: “We can confirm that assistant manager Terry McPhillips has left the club to take up an exciting new opportunity as head of recruitment at Forest Green Rovers.

McPhillips is back in the EFL with Forest Green

“It is a great opportunity for Terry to get back involved with the day-to-day business of a Football League club and we thank him for his time at Southport and wish him well in the new venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board have discussed potential targets for bringing a replacement in and we will bring more news on this when finalised.”

McPhillips initially made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2017 when he was appointed to the role of chief scout.

Advertisement Hide Ad