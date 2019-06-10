Former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town striker bags move north of the border

Long scored two goals during his short stay at Blackpool
Former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town striker Chris Long has moved north of the border to sign for Scottish side Motherwell.

The 24-year-old, who was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, has signed an initial one-year deal with the SPL outfit.

The forward scored two goals in 17 appearances after joining the Seasiders on a short-term deal in January from Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Long had signed a two-year deal at Highbury the previous summer, having previously scored four goals in 18 appearances on loan from Burnley.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Long said.

“I’ve seen a number of my ex-team mates and players I’ve come up against join the club in the past and become a big success. I’m hoping to follow in their footsteps.”

Long will link up with former Seasiders Charles Dunne and Peter Hartley at Motherwell.