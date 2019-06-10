Another former Seasider linked with Blackpool's vacant assistant manager's role

Former Seasider Chris Beech is the latest man to be linked with Blackpool's vacant assistant manager's role, according to HITC.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips challenges Blackpool to hand players longer contracts



The Blackpool-born former midfielder began his career with the Seasiders, coming through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 1993.

He left to join Hartlepool United three years later after making 82 appearances at Bloomfield Road.

Beech has most recently been at Rochdale, where he was the assistant to Keith Hill.

The 44-year-old joins another former Blackpool player in Andy Preece in being linked to the role, which is being vacated by Tony Grant who is linking up with Robbie Fowler at Australian side Brisbane Roar.

Preece, 52, was a key member of the backroom staff at Chorley as they clinched promotion from the National League North last season.

He enjoyed a three-year spell at Blackpool as a player between 1995 and 1998, scoring 35 goals in 129 games.

Manager Terry McPhillips recently told The Gazette he'd like to appoint a new assistant in the not-too-distant future.

“I’ve spoken to a few on that and I’d like to think we can get that done soon," the Pool boss said.

“I’ve spoken to Andy, amongst others, and he’s a great lad who is obviously an ex-Blackpool player who lives in Blackpool, so we’ll see what happens.”