Terry McPhillips challenges Blackpool to hand players longer contracts

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has stressed the importance of handing out longer contracts to players.

The Seasiders became notorious for only offering one-year deals during the Oyston regime and the club would often lose some of its key players for free when they decided to run down their contracts.

Last season, for example, saw both Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson depart to join Rotherham United with the club receiving nothing for their services.

However, with the Oyston regime long gone and the interim board now in place, that’s seen a change in approach with the likes of Nathan Delfouneso offered a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

New signing Adi Yussuf, brought to the club from Solihull Moors, also put pen to paper on the same length of deal.

That, according to McPhillips, is an imperative move forward to make sure the club is financially rewarded should players choose to move on in the future.

“I think if you go back to last summer we lost some really good players we should never have lost,” the Pool boss said.

“But, for one reason or another, their contracts ran out and they were free to go so they moved on to other clubs or made the move up to the Championship.

“That was disappointing, but to keep the core this time while having some spaces to sign new players is really exciting.”

McPhillips has also revealed the club’s budget is currently at a similar level to what it was last season.

But that, of course, could all change when a new owner is in situ.

As it stands, the process remains on target according to the club’s executive director Ben Hatton.

Receiver Paul Cooper, of Rubin and Partners, told The Gazette on first arriving at Bloomfield Road that the entire process would likely take three to four months.

It’s understood mid-June is the target the club is working towards, meaning news could be forthcoming in the next week or two.

It’s thought Simon Sadler, the Bispham-born Hong Kong-based businessman, is the frontrunner to take over the club.

“I wouldn’t say we have a bigger budget than last season, not right now anyway,” McPhillips added. “But obviously new owners are going to come in.

“There is a budget and we’re working towards that.

“It’s nice to have a plan for the future. The pitch is being done and there are big plans for the training ground as well.

“With all the parties involved coming together and working to one purpose, to get the football club and the town back on the map, it’s exciting.”

Sadler, the founder of Segantii Capital, is believed to be heading up a consortium weighing up a bid.

It is claimed the hedge fund’s assets are in excess of $1billion and Sadler attended Blackpool’s home game against Peterborough United in April.

Sadler is said to be keen to keep Hatton and fellow board member Michael Bolingbroke at the club were his bid to be successful.