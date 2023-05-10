Fixture release day & season start date: Key dates released for Blackpool fans ahead of 2023/24 campaign
The EFL have released the key dates ahead of the 2023/24 season.
The current season might have only just finished for the Seasiders, but focus quickly switches to their next campaign as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.
It comes after Blackpool ended a challenging campaign with a 1-0 win against Norwich City on Monday, which came a week on from their relegation being confirmed with a defeat to Millwall.
Those looking forward to discovering Blackpool’s schedule for their return to the third tier will need to make a note of fixture release day which happens at 9am on Thursday, June 22.
As for the season itself, that will kick off on Saturday, August 5, albeit a televised game is likely to be shown live on Sky Sports the night before.
The opening weekend of the League One campaign will be followed by the first round of the Carabao Cup the following midweek.
As for the EFL Trophy, a competition Blackpool must return to following their relegation, that gets underway in September.
Looking further ahead, the League One play-off final will be held at Wembley stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Key dates
Fixture release date – Thursday, June 22, 2023, 9am
Start date – Saturday, August 5, 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday, August 4)
Carabao Cup round one – w/c August 7, 2023
EFL Trophy round one – w/c September 4, 2023
EFL Trophy final – Sunday, April 7, 2024
League One play-off final – Saturday, May 18, 2024