Fixture release day & season start date: Key dates released for Blackpool fans ahead of 2023/24 campaign

The current season might have only just finished for the Seasiders, but focus quickly switches to their next campaign as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking forward to discovering Blackpool’s schedule for their return to the third tier will need to make a note of fixture release day which happens at 9am on Thursday, June 22.

As for the season itself, that will kick off on Saturday, August 5, albeit a televised game is likely to be shown live on Sky Sports the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening weekend of the League One campaign will be followed by the first round of the Carabao Cup the following midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the EFL Trophy, a competition Blackpool must return to following their relegation, that gets underway in September.

The 2023/24 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5

Looking further ahead, the League One play-off final will be held at Wembley stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key dates

Fixture release date – Thursday, June 22, 2023, 9am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start date – Saturday, August 5, 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday, August 4)

Carabao Cup round one – w/c August 7, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL Trophy round one – w/c September 4, 2023

EFL Trophy final – Sunday, April 7, 2024