News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Fixture release day & season start date: Key dates released for Blackpool fans ahead of 2023/24 campaign

The EFL have released the key dates ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer leaves Dundee days after clinching title

The current season might have only just finished for the Seasiders, but focus quickly switches to their next campaign as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after Blackpool ended a challenging campaign with a 1-0 win against Norwich City on Monday, which came a week on from their relegation being confirmed with a defeat to Millwall.

Most Popular

Those looking forward to discovering Blackpool’s schedule for their return to the third tier will need to make a note of fixture release day which happens at 9am on Thursday, June 22.

As for the season itself, that will kick off on Saturday, August 5, albeit a televised game is likely to be shown live on Sky Sports the night before.

Hide Ad

The opening weekend of the League One campaign will be followed by the first round of the Carabao Cup the following midweek.

Hide Ad

As for the EFL Trophy, a competition Blackpool must return to following their relegation, that gets underway in September.

The 2023/24 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5The 2023/24 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5
The 2023/24 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5

Looking further ahead, the League One play-off final will be held at Wembley stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Hide Ad

Key dates

Fixture release date – Thursday, June 22, 2023, 9am

Hide Ad

Start date – Saturday, August 5, 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday, August 4)

Carabao Cup round one – w/c August 7, 2023

Hide Ad

EFL Trophy round one – w/c September 4, 2023

EFL Trophy final – Sunday, April 7, 2024

League One play-off final – Saturday, May 18, 2024

Related topics:BlackpoolEFLLeague OneMillwallNorwich CitySky SportsWembley Stadium