Fiorini returns: How Blackpool line-up against Luton in Stephen Dobbie's first game

The Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth Road to take on play-off chasing Luton Town in the first of six games Dobbie will oversee as caretaker boss.

It comes after the club’s development squad coach took the reins from Mick McCarthy, who departed on Saturday following the disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.

The result leaves Blackpool seven points adrift of safety with only six games remaining.

Dobbie makes five changes from Friday’s 3-1 defeat, which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

Jordan Thorniley recovers from illness to reclaim his spot at centre-back, while Lewis Fiorini comes in from the cold to start in midfield.

Andy Lyons, Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton also come into the side.

Fiorini comes in from the cold to start in Blackpool's midfield

Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Callum Connolly, Charlie Patino and Ian Poveda are the five to drop out.

Top scorer Jerry Yates misses out for the second game running after injuring his hamstring prior to the game against Cardiff.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine also remain sidelined through injury.

One of the key talking points prior to kick-off was whether Dan Grimshaw would come in for Chris Maxwell following the latter’s poor performance against Cardiff. But Dobbie opts to keep faith with the 32-year-old.

Curtis Nelson takes the captain’s armband from Connolly following his demotion to the bench.

As for Luton, former Seasider Rob Edwards makes one change to the side that drew with Millwall on Friday.

TEAMS

Luton: Horvath, Drameh, Lockyer, Nakamba, Bell, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Campbell, Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Bradley, Berry, Woodrow, Lansbury, Taylor, Freeman

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Fiorini, Anderson, Bowler, Hamilton, Rogers

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Gabriel, Connolly, Dougall, Patino, Poveda