News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
15 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
32 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Fiorini returns: How Blackpool line-up against Luton in Stephen Dobbie's first game

Stephen Dobbie has made five changes to Blackpool’s line-up in his first game in charge as interim boss.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Stephen Dobbie profiled as interim boss prepares to take charge of first Blackpo...

The Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth Road to take on play-off chasing Luton Town in the first of six games Dobbie will oversee as caretaker boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after the club’s development squad coach took the reins from Mick McCarthy, who departed on Saturday following the disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.

Most Popular

The result leaves Blackpool seven points adrift of safety with only six games remaining.

Dobbie makes five changes from Friday’s 3-1 defeat, which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

Hide Ad

Jordan Thorniley recovers from illness to reclaim his spot at centre-back, while Lewis Fiorini comes in from the cold to start in midfield.

Hide Ad

Andy Lyons, Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton also come into the side.

Fiorini comes in from the cold to start in Blackpool's midfieldFiorini comes in from the cold to start in Blackpool's midfield
Fiorini comes in from the cold to start in Blackpool's midfield

Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Callum Connolly, Charlie Patino and Ian Poveda are the five to drop out.

Hide Ad

Top scorer Jerry Yates misses out for the second game running after injuring his hamstring prior to the game against Cardiff.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine also remain sidelined through injury.

Hide Ad

One of the key talking points prior to kick-off was whether Dan Grimshaw would come in for Chris Maxwell following the latter’s poor performance against Cardiff. But Dobbie opts to keep faith with the 32-year-old.

Curtis Nelson takes the captain’s armband from Connolly following his demotion to the bench.

Hide Ad

As for Luton, former Seasider Rob Edwards makes one change to the side that drew with Millwall on Friday.

TEAMS

Luton: Horvath, Drameh, Lockyer, Nakamba, Bell, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Campbell, Morris, Adebayo

Hide Ad

Subs: Shea, Bradley, Berry, Woodrow, Lansbury, Taylor, Freeman

Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Fiorini, Anderson, Bowler, Hamilton, Rogers

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Gabriel, Connolly, Dougall, Patino, Poveda

Referee: Andy Davies

BlackpoolStephen DobbieLutonMick McCarthyJerry Yates