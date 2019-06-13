Finishing line in sight for Blackpool fans' mammoth Tower to Tower charity bike ride

The finishing line is almost in sight for a team of Blackpool FC supporters who are in the midst of a mammoth bike ride to raise money for charity.

The team of riders were looked after at Solihull Moors FC yesterday

The team of five from the Muckers Supporters Group are currently undertaking a 526-mile bike ride from the Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower in the hopes of raising £5,000 for four Blackpool related charities.

Paul Grimshaw, 37; Dave Ragozzino, 37; Dale Gregory, 47; Neil Holden, 45; and Ryan Lowe, 32, set off from France on Saturday.

The riders, who have braved the adverse English weather in the last couple of days before enjoying a quick stop at Solihull Moors FC, will be riding from Birmingham to Crewe today, before arriving back in Blackpool on Saturday.

They’re hoping to be joined by former Blackpool player Jamie Milligan and Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley on the leg that departs from Manchester, while ex-Seasider Charlie Adam and a few other former players will be joining the ride from Lytham.

Dave said: “We are a group of friends and Blackpool FC supporters that want to give something back to the community. We see this as an iconic fundraiser between two world famous landmarks.

“The charities we are raising money for are Frontline Children, Lancashire Mind, The Next Chapter and Streetlife.”

Paul added: “The charities we are doing this for are close to all of the lads doing this in one way or another.”

The men have been supported by local businesses Home & HQ, Pro Golf Solutions, Notarianni Ice Cream, Gledhills and C Cabs who have funded their travel and kit. Blackpool Football Club also gave the riders some tracksuits for their travels.

To contribute towards the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Tower2Tower-1. Over £4,000 of the £5,000 target has been raised so far.