From Paris to Blackpool - Blackpool FC supporters group take on tower to tower bike ride

A team of Blackpool FC supporters are taking on a mammoth bike ride to raise money for charity.

The team of five from the Muckers Supporters Group are undertaking a 526-mile bike ride from the Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower in the hopes of raising £5,000 for four Blackpool related charities.

Paul Grimshaw, 37; Dave Ragozzino, 37; Dale Gregory, 47; Neil Holden, 45; and Ryan Lowe, 32, are the riders setting off to France on Saturday to get ready for the bike ride.

Paul said: “We have (Blackpool military veteran and author) Jordan Wylie joining us along the way and also (footballer) Jamie Milligan and (Fleetwood Town FC chairman) Andy Pilley joining us at Manchester. Then when we get to Lytham, Charlie Adam and a few other ex-players will be joining us for the ride back in on June 15.

Dave said: “We are a group of friends and Blackpool FC supporters that want to give something back to the community. We see this as an iconic fundraiser between two world famous landmarks.

“The charities we are raising money for are Frontline Children, Lancashire Mind, The Next Chapter and Streetlife.”

Paul added: “The charities we are doing this for are close to all of the lads doing this in one way or another.”

The men have been supported by local businesses Home & HQ, Pro Golf Solutions, Notarianni Ice Cream, Gledhills and C Cabs who have funded their travel and kit. Blackpool Football Club also gave the riders some tracksuits for their travels.

To contribute towards the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Tower2Tower-1. Nearly £2,000 of the £5,000 target has been raised so far.