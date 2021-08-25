Fans' reactions as Blackpool are beaten by Sunderland in dramatic Carabao Cup tie
The feeling among Seasiders supporters on social media was that the club has bigger fish to fry this season after their Carabao Cup exit against Sunderland.
The Black Cats were 3-2 second-round winners over Blackpool, who recorded two vital 1-0 victories over them in April to seal a play-off spot and ultimately promotion.
Sean wrote: “Congrats on beating our B team. Tell me, how did you get on when we had our best team out?”
Stevie B added: “Who cares? Only a cup. Far more important games to concentrate on.”
Daniel Kay wrote: “I couldn't care less. It's only a cup game. At least we can put our hard work and mentality into staying up in the league.”
Andy Barber posted: “Another 90 minutes of players coming back. No injuries is the main thing.”
Even so, the performance attracted some criticism, with 'BFC' commenting: “We are in desperate need of some central midfielders. Playing a left-back there just doesn't cut it. “
Elliott Caines added: “Any chance we can start defending crosses and set-pieces please. Horrendous again.”
Some preferred to point the finger at referee, 'Mightyseasiders' posting: “Blackpool 2 Officials 3”.
Billie LH contributed: “Not good enough but the state of the referee …. robbed.”
And of matchwinning hat-trick man Aiden O'Brien, Dan Salisbury wrote: “He scored from the South Stand he was that offside.”
