Fans' reactions as Blackpool are beaten by Sunderland in dramatic Carabao Cup tie

The Black Cats were 3-2 second-round winners over Blackpool, who recorded two vital 1-0 victories over them in April to seal a play-off spot and ultimately promotion.

Sean wrote: “Congrats on beating our B team. Tell me, how did you get on when we had our best team out?”

Defeat for the Seasiders against last season's promotion rivals Sunderland

Stevie B added: “Who cares? Only a cup. Far more important games to concentrate on.”

Daniel Kay wrote: “I couldn't care less. It's only a cup game. At least we can put our hard work and mentality into staying up in the league.”

Andy Barber posted: “Another 90 minutes of players coming back. No injuries is the main thing.”

Even so, the performance attracted some criticism, with 'BFC' commenting: “We are in desperate need of some central midfielders. Playing a left-back there just doesn't cut it. “

Elliott Caines added: “Any chance we can start defending crosses and set-pieces please. Horrendous again.”

Some preferred to point the finger at referee, 'Mightyseasiders' posting: “Blackpool 2 Officials 3”.

Billie LH contributed: “Not good enough but the state of the referee …. robbed.”

And of matchwinning hat-trick man Aiden O'Brien, Dan Salisbury wrote: “He scored from the South Stand he was that offside.”