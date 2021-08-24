Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt the best team lost after his side exited the Carabao Cup to Sunderland

The Tangerines - who made nine changes from the team which drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Championship - were beaten 3-2 by Sunderland in an entertaining second round tie at Bloomfield Road.

The home side's starting XI certainly had a youthful look to it with four players aged 20-years-old and under playing.

They certainly gave as good as they got against the Black Cats but in the end were undone by an Aiden O'Brien hat-trick, including a 92nd minute winner.

Josh Bowler slots home an 88th minute equaliser for Blackpool against Sunderland

Shayne Lavery had given Blackpool an early lead before O'Brien restored parity a few minutes later.

A heavily deflected effort put Sunderland ahead 12 minutes after the break only for Josh Bowler to equalise two minutes from time.

Just when everybody was preparing for penalties, O'Brien popped up with the winner in stoppage time as the Pool defence appealed for an offside flag.

"I thought it was a really good game of football," said Critchley.

"I am honest enough to say when we don't play well and we get beaten by the better team then I would say which was the case when we lost to Cardiff City here recently.

"But I think the best team lost tonight. I think we were the better team.

"We created the better chances and we are just not getting that little bit of luck at both ends of the pitch.

"I thought there were some excellent performances and we played really well.

"I don't know how we have conceded three goals because our goalkeeper has not had that much to do.

"I thought 3-2 was really cruel on us to be honest."

Meanwhile, Critchley revealed that midfielder Grant Ward is likely to be out for some time after being stretchered off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It's not good news," he said. "He's going to be out for some time.

"He's got an Achilles tendon issue and that is not going to be resolved in a matter of weeks.