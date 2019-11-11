FA Cup second round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde and when does it take place?

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup second round opponents when the draw is made live on BBC Two tonight.
The draw, which gets underway at 7pm, will be conducted by Dion Dublin and Mark Bright.
The show will be presented by Mark Chapman from the home of Chichester City, the lowest ranked side left in the competition.
Non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree shocked League Two side Leyton Orient yesterday to reach the second round for the first time in their history.
National League Dover, meanwhile, also advanced at the expense of League One Southend United.
Both Blackpool and Fleetwood produced professional displays to see off Morecambe and Barnet respectively, which AFC Fylde edged past Nantwich Town.
The Seasiders are ball number 37, Fleetwood are 34 and Fylde are 22.
Second round ties will take place over the weekend of November 30, with the tastiest games being selected for live television coverage by Cup broadcasters, the BBC and BT Sport.
All three Fylde Coast clubs pocketed £36,000 from their first round wins, while each victorious sides in the next round will pick up £54,000.
Not only that, they are now just one win away from reaching the third round where the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.
Ball numbers
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Solihull Moors
3 Crawley Town
4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth
5 Coventry City
6 Sunderland or Gillingham
7 Carlisle United
8 Plymouth Argyle
9 Altrincham
10 Wrexham or Rochdale
11 Maidstone United
12 Maldon & Tiptree
13 Northampton Town
14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
15 Cambridge United or Exeter City
16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh
17 Salford City or Burton Albion
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley
20 Notts County
21 Walsall or Darlington
22 AFC Fylde
23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
24 Oxford United
25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City
26 Grimsby Town or Newport County
27 Oldham Athletic
28 Mansfield Town
29 Dover Athletic
30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers
31 Boston United
32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town
33 Crewe Alexandra
34 Fleetwood Town
35 Kingstonian
36 Rotherham United
37 Blackpool
38 Port Vale
39 Stevenage or Peterborough United
40 Chichester City