FA Cup second round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde and when does it take place?

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup second round opponents when the draw is made live on BBC Two tonight.

The draw, which gets underway at 7pm, will be conducted by Dion Dublin and Mark Bright.

The show will be presented by Mark Chapman from the home of Chichester City, the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree shocked League Two side Leyton Orient yesterday to reach the second round for the first time in their history.

National League Dover, meanwhile, also advanced at the expense of League One Southend United.

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood produced professional displays to see off Morecambe and Barnet respectively, which AFC Fylde edged past Nantwich Town.

The Seasiders are ball number 37, Fleetwood are 34 and Fylde are 22.

Second round ties will take place over the weekend of November 30, with the tastiest games being selected for live television coverage by Cup broadcasters, the BBC and BT Sport.

All three Fylde Coast clubs pocketed £36,000 from their first round wins, while each victorious sides in the next round will pick up £54,000.

Not only that, they are now just one win away from reaching the third round where the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Ball numbers



1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Solihull Moors

3 Crawley Town

4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth

5 Coventry City

6 Sunderland or Gillingham

7 Carlisle United

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Altrincham

10 Wrexham or Rochdale

11 Maidstone United

12 Maldon & Tiptree

13 Northampton Town

14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

15 Cambridge United or Exeter City

16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh

17 Salford City or Burton Albion

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley

20 Notts County

21 Walsall or Darlington

22 AFC Fylde

23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

24 Oxford United

25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City

26 Grimsby Town or Newport County

27 Oldham Athletic

28 Mansfield Town

29 Dover Athletic

30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers

31 Boston United

32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town

33 Crewe Alexandra

34 Fleetwood Town

35 Kingstonian

36 Rotherham United

37 Blackpool

38 Port Vale

39 Stevenage or Peterborough United

40 Chichester City