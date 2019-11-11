Blackpool boss Simon Grayson targets four home wins in a row

Simon Grayson has called on his Blackpool players to build on their perfect week and make it four wins from four at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders earned a third straight victory on Saturday, when they defeated League Two side Morecambe 4-1 in their FA Cup first-round tie.

That encounter was Pool’s third game on the spin on home turf, having previously defeated both Peterborough United and Wolves’ Under-21s.

Grayson’s men now face a fourth successive home game this Saturday, when they return to League One action against struggling AFC Wimbledon.

Manager Grayson said: “It’s been a tricky week because we had two cup games which were big banana skins but we’ve come through it with flying colours.

“The games in the two cup competitions were always going to be tricky for us but we got off to the perfect start against Peterborough last weekend (with a 4-3 league win).

“That was a platform which showed the standards we wanted to set ourselves for the rest of the week.

“I think if someone offers you three wins and you’re through in both cup competitions, then you’ll certainly take that.

“We now move on to the league next week against Wimbledon and let’s try to make it four home wins on the trot.”

Despite Pool’s comfortable margin of victory against Morecambe, Grayson still believes his side have improvements to make.

The Seasiders were in clinical form in the first half, taking a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and Matty Virtue.

But Morecambe struck the woodwork twice before reducing the arrears in first-half stoppage-time through Cole Stockton’s strike.

That could easily have sparked the League Two side into life but Pool remained professional in the second period and sealed the win late on courtesy of Sullay Kaikai.

Grayson added: “I think in any game it’s important to get the early goal because it gives you belief and confidence.

“That’s what we did. We didn’t sit back and we got plenty of bodies forward.

“But I felt in the first half we were guilty of throwing too many bodies forward.

“We want to be expansive and creative but we just allowed Morecambe to hit us on the counter-attack at times, and on another day they might have punished us.

“We’ve got to learn from every game and we needed to be a little bit better out of possession.

“In the last two games the opposition have hit the post five times in total.

“(Keepers) Jak Alnwick and Mark Howard the other night will say they were in the correct position, but we’ve got to make sure we’re not gifting opportunities to the opposition.

“In the second half we were better and played to our shape. We didn’t really look like we were going to concede.”

The draw for the second round takes place this evening. It will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm