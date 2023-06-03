İlkay Gündoğan set a final landmark of his own when he gave Manchester City the lead against rivals United inside 13 seconds on Saturday. And when he added a second on 51 minutes, all eyes were on whether the German could net a third, 70 years on from Mortensen’s legendary hat-trick in Blackpool's 4-3 victory over Bolton in 1953.

Gündoğan did have the ball in the net for a third time on 71 minutes but the offside flag denied him a remarkable afternoon. It didn’t however prevent his side edging out United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of a possible three this season.

It all means Mortensen's remains the only hat-trick scored in an FA Cup final at either the old or new Wembley venues. The only other hat-tricks in FA Cup finals were both scored in the nineteenth century, by William Townley for Blackburn in 1890 and Jimmy Logan for Notts County in 1894 .

Back in 1953, Mortensen's hat-trick goal pulled Blackpool level with a minute remaining, having trailed 3-1, paving the way for Bill Perry to net the winner in injury time. Despite Mortensen's heroics, one of the all-time great FA Cup finals will forever be referred to as the ‘Matthews Final’ as the legendary Sir Stanley Matthews finally got his hands on the FA Cup at the age of 38.

Mortensen, who scored 197 goals in 317 league games for Blackpool, died just days short of his 70th birthday in 1991. A statue in his honour was erected outside Bloomfield Road in 2005 and he was among the first players inducted into the club's Hall of Fame the following year.