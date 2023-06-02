Blackpool on the road in pre-season as Seasiders announce three away fixtures

The Seasiders will travel to Southport for the fourth season running on Friday, July 7 to kick things off ahead of the 2023-24 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Trips to League Two sides Barrow AFC and Morecambe follow later in the month on Saturday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 25, respectively.

Kick-off times are as follows...

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ian Poveda of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Friday, July 7, Southport (A), kick-off 7-45pm

Saturday, July 22, Barrow AFC (A), kick-off 3pm

Tuesday, July 25, Morecambe (A), kick-off 7-30pm

The Development Squad are also in pre-season action throughout July, when they will take on Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with kick-off at 3pm before travelling to Bradford Park Avenue later in the month on Friday, July 28, for a 7-30pm kick-off.