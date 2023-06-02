News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Blackpool on the road in pre-season as Seasiders announce three away fixtures

Blackpool's pre-season schedule has begun to take shape, with three fixtures confirmed throughout July.
By Dan Black
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

The Seasiders will travel to Southport for the fourth season running on Friday, July 7 to kick things off ahead of the 2023-24 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Trips to League Two sides Barrow AFC and Morecambe follow later in the month on Saturday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 25, respectively.

Kick-off times are as follows...

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ian Poveda of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ian Poveda of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ian Poveda of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Most Popular
  • Friday, July 7, Southport (A), kick-off 7-45pm
  • Saturday, July 22, Barrow AFC (A), kick-off 3pm
  • Tuesday, July 25, Morecambe (A), kick-off 7-30pm
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Development Squad are also in pre-season action throughout July, when they will take on Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with kick-off at 3pm before travelling to Bradford Park Avenue later in the month on Friday, July 28, for a 7-30pm kick-off.

Ticket details for all fixtures will also be announced in due course, as well as any further pre-season matches.

Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolLeague OneMorecambeLeague Two