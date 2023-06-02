Blackpool on the road in pre-season as Seasiders announce three away fixtures
The Seasiders will travel to Southport for the fourth season running on Friday, July 7 to kick things off ahead of the 2023-24 Sky Bet League One campaign.
Trips to League Two sides Barrow AFC and Morecambe follow later in the month on Saturday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 25, respectively.
Kick-off times are as follows...
- Friday, July 7, Southport (A), kick-off 7-45pm
- Saturday, July 22, Barrow AFC (A), kick-off 3pm
- Tuesday, July 25, Morecambe (A), kick-off 7-30pm
The Development Squad are also in pre-season action throughout July, when they will take on Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with kick-off at 3pm before travelling to Bradford Park Avenue later in the month on Friday, July 28, for a 7-30pm kick-off.
Ticket details for all fixtures will also be announced in due course, as well as any further pre-season matches.