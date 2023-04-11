News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
8 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school

Ex-Luton Town & Swindon Town striker issues verdict on Stephen Dobbie's first game as Blackpool boss

Blackpool delivered an improved display in Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge but just succumbed to Luton Town’s “power”.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool player ratings gallery: 8/10 for returning Man City man during improve...

That’s the verdict of EFL pundit Sam Parkin, who also pinpointed individual mistakes as a reason for Blackpool’s second-half collapse at Kenilworth Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seasiders deservedly led midway through the opening 45 minutes owing to Andy Lyons’ fourth goal since signing for the club in January.

Most Popular

But Dobbie’s men were pegged back with the last kick of the second-half before the promotion-chasing Hatters ran in a further two goals after the break.

While Blackpool were left to reflect on a third straight 3-1 defeat, there were certainly plenty of positives to take from Dobbie’s first game in the dugout.

Hide Ad

“There was certainly an improvement in the first-half,” Parkin told ITV’s EFL highlights show.

Hide Ad

“The team selection was really interesting, they haven’t got a recognised striker because of injuries so it was essentially four wingers that were out there. (Morgan) Rogers has been playing as a false nine if you like.

Dobbie has taken interim charge of the Seasiders until the end of the seasonDobbie has taken interim charge of the Seasiders until the end of the season
Dobbie has taken interim charge of the Seasiders until the end of the season

“During the first-half they were very good but in the second-half, they struggled with the power of Luton but individual mistakes also proved costly.”

Hide Ad

Former Dean Ashton also weighed in on the hesitant defending that led to Luton’s leveller in first-half stoppage-time.

“It just felt weak,” he said.

Hide Ad

“But Sam is right, Luton are on such a good run and they’ve just kept that momentum with Rob Edwards coming in. If anything, he’s improved them because they’ve become much harder to beat.

“They look like they’re trying to keep that intensity going until the end of the season by keeping that run going.”

BlackpoolStephen DobbieSeasidersEFL