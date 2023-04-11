Ex-Luton Town & Swindon Town striker issues verdict on Stephen Dobbie's first game as Blackpool boss

That’s the verdict of EFL pundit Sam Parkin, who also pinpointed individual mistakes as a reason for Blackpool’s second-half collapse at Kenilworth Road.

The Seasiders deservedly led midway through the opening 45 minutes owing to Andy Lyons’ fourth goal since signing for the club in January.

But Dobbie’s men were pegged back with the last kick of the second-half before the promotion-chasing Hatters ran in a further two goals after the break.

While Blackpool were left to reflect on a third straight 3-1 defeat, there were certainly plenty of positives to take from Dobbie’s first game in the dugout.

“There was certainly an improvement in the first-half,” Parkin told ITV’s EFL highlights show.

“The team selection was really interesting, they haven’t got a recognised striker because of injuries so it was essentially four wingers that were out there. (Morgan) Rogers has been playing as a false nine if you like.

Dobbie has taken interim charge of the Seasiders until the end of the season

“During the first-half they were very good but in the second-half, they struggled with the power of Luton but individual mistakes also proved costly.”

Former Dean Ashton also weighed in on the hesitant defending that led to Luton’s leveller in first-half stoppage-time.

“It just felt weak,” he said.

“But Sam is right, Luton are on such a good run and they’ve just kept that momentum with Rob Edwards coming in. If anything, he’s improved them because they’ve become much harder to beat.