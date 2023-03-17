Ex-Ipswich, Sunderland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy makes claim about Blackpool's support

The veteran boss has managed some big sides during his 31-year coaching career, including the likes of Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves.

But it is Blackpool’s support that has impressed him most given the vociferous backing they provide to the players, win, lose or draw.

This was something McCarthy was already well aware of before his arrival at Bloomfield Road but has since had confirmed following his short time at the club.

“They’re remarkable,” he said.

“I’ve said it all along, and I don’t want people to think I’m saying this to get a favour from them, but I’ve been given grace and favour from them from day one. They’ve been fabulous towards me and I appreciate that, as does TC (assistant Terry Connor).

“The way they get behind the team and the noise they make is incredible.

Tangerine smoke filled the air following the tribute to Tony Johnson

“They are amazing, they are absolutely amazing. The noise is as good as I’ve seen anywhere and I’ve been at some good clubs, so they’re terrific.”

The home faithful had cause for celebration on Tuesday night as the Seasiders got back to winning ways in remarkable style, thrashing QPR 6-1.

The North Stand also used the occasion to pay tribute to supporter Tony Johnson, who passed away in tragic circumstances at the start of the month.

Tangerine smoke bombs were let off both before kick-off and in the 55th minute, to coincide with his age.

“I have to say, it was like being in a European game the other night,” McCarthy added.

“I’m not sure they should be doing that because it won’t get any grace or favour from the EFL or the FA or anybody else, but it was for Tony.

“It was just an unbelievable atmosphere, although I was concerned if they did anymore the game might be called off when we were already five up by that point!