Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has been named as League One manager of the month for September.

The 63-year-old had been out of football for nearly two years before taking the job at Bloomfield Road at the beginning of September.

Bruce’s break from the game was prompted by disappointing spells with both Newcastle United and West Brom, but things certainly clicked for him in his first few weeks on the Fylde Coast.

In their opening game under the experienced coach, a stoppage time goal from James Husband gave the Seasiders their first league win of the season, as they overcame Exeter City with a 2-1 victory.

As well as the result, fans were also impressed by the way Blackpool approached the game, and the use of a 4-4-2 formation.

That result was followed by back-to-back away wins, with the Seasiders beating Charlton Athletic 2-1 at the Valley, before producing a midweek 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Bruce’s side then rounded off September back at Bloomfield Road, beating Burton Albion 3-0 to make it 12 points from four games.

During his time back in the North West, the new Blackpool boss will be hoping to replicate some of the success he’s enjoyed in the past.

As the manager of Birmingham City and Hull City, the ex-Manchester United defender guided the club to two promotions each from the Championship, as well as reaching an FA Cup final with the latter.

To win League One manager of the month for September, saw off competition from Wycombe Wanderers’ Matt Bloomfield, Birmingham City’s Chris Davies, and Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough - who had all enjoyed 100 percent records in the games they’d overseen as well.