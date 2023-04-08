News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
35 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
48 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Ex-Crystal Palace man expresses surprise at Mick McCarthy's Blackpool struggle

EFL pundit Clinton Morrison has expressed his surprise at Mick McCarthy’s struggles since becoming Blackpool boss.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
'No problem': Mick McCarthy's stance on Blackpool's unusual decision to let fans...

The 64-year-old has taken just nine points from the 13 league games he’s taken charge of since replacing Michael Appleton in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool’s relegation to League One was all but confirmed on Friday when they suffered a disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Most Popular

Given McCarthy’s track record of going into clubs and producing an upturn in form, Morrison was expecting the same to happen at Bloomfield Road but it’s not transpired on this occasion.

“They’re struggling to keep clean sheets and if you’re not scoring goals…,” he said on ITV’s EFL highlights show.

Hide Ad

Jerry Yates wasn’t available for this game and he’s important for them as their top goalscorer. He’s their talisman and (Gary) Madine is out injured, so they’ve got a lot of injuries to key players up front.

Hide Ad

“It was a big result for Cardiff but Blackpool are in big trouble at the moment.

Mick McCarthy has won just two games since becoming Blackpool bossMick McCarthy has won just two games since becoming Blackpool boss
Mick McCarthy has won just two games since becoming Blackpool boss

“I did think with Mick McCarthy going there he could turn it around but as he said before, this was a big game, these are the games where you have to beat the teams in and around you.

Hide Ad

“If you don’t do that, then you’ll end up being relegated so it’s going to be an uphill task for Blackpool.”

The Seasiders head to play-off chasing Luton Town on Easter Monday knowing only a win will do ahead of next week’s home game against bottom side Wigan Athletic.

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolClinton MorrisonJerry YatesEFLLeague OneMichael AppletonCardiff City