Former Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy

Former Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has provided an insight into what he’s been up to following his Bloomfield Road departure.

The 64-year-old left the Seasiders in April by mutual consent, after securing just two wins from 14 games in charge following his appointment as Michael Appleton’s successor in January.

The former Millwall, Sunderland and Ipswich manager joined the then Championship strugglers until the end of the season.

Yet McCarthy failed to see out the campaign, instead leaving the club following a disastrous showing against Cardiff which left Blackpool seven points from safety with six games remaining. Indeed the 3-1 defeat against the Bluebirds saw numerous fans confront the former Republic of Ireland international in the dugout as they vented their frustration.

As we all know, Blackpool are now back in League One following relegation, with Neil Critchley charged with getting the Seasiders back into the second tier at the first time of asking.

His troops currently sit 13th in the table following Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Derby. And as Blackpool fans attempt to keep their spirits up as another tough season unfolds, McCarthy has admitted he’s been enjoying his time away from the game.

He told the No Tippy Tappy Football with Sam Allardyce : ‘I am, yeah,’ when asked if he was enjoying plenty of quiet and relaxation time. ‘I’m playing plenty of golf. I’m not getting any better.

‘I’m spending a fair bit of time with my granddaughter Fionnula. She meets me in the morning, comes to GBC as he calls it - Grandad’s Breakfast Club - and I walk her to school and I pick her up. So I’m doing a bit of that. I’m kind of enjoying it, though. I watch a lot of football. There’s certain aspects of it that I miss and there’s others that I don’t.’

McCarthy spent more than 30 years in management following a 15-year playing career that saw him line up for the likes of Manchester City, Celtic and Barnsley.