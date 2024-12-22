Ex-Blackpool, Stoke City and Liverpool midfielder sacked from League Two job just days before Christmas following difficult run
The decision comes following the Cod Army’s 2-0 defeat away to Barrow on Saturday afternoon, with the club currently 18th in the League Two table with only 23 points from 19 games.
Adam took over at Highbury just under 12 months ago, becoming Fleetwood’s third manager of the 2023/24 campaign following the sackings of both Scott Brown and Lee Johnson in the months before.
Despite being unable to keep the Fishermen in League One, the ex-Seasiders skipper did enough to retain his job for the current season, but has been unable to have a positive impact in the fourth tier.
In a statement announcing Adam’s departure, Fleetwood owner Jamie Pilley wrote: “I’d like to personally thank Charlie for his commitment and professionalism over the last 12 months.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with but recent results meant we felt a change was necessary.
“I wish him well for the future.”
During his time as a player on the Fylde Coast, Adam was integral to helping Blackpool to the Premier League.
After initially joining on loan from Rangers in 2009, the deal was soon made permanent, with the 39-year-old captaining the Seasiders to their 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the 2010 Championship Play-Off final.
In 98 appearances in Tangerine, he scored 34 goals and provided 22 assists, with his performances eventually earning him a move to Liverpool.
Following a season at Anfield, Adam later played for Stoke City, Reading and Dundee, before hanging up his boots in 2022.
