Weston came off the bench with 20 minutes to go during the 3-1 victory against Hearts, replacing experienced midfielder Steven Davis.

With two cup finals on the horizon and with Celtric already wrapping up the title, Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst opted to hand some minutes to fringe players and a handful of youngsters.

Rangers face Hearts once again next week in the Scottish Cup final, just three days on from their Europa League final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Weston wasn’t the only youngster to feature at Tynecastle on Saturday, with Alex Lowry claiming a goal and an assist, Cole McKinnon scoring on his debut, Adam Devine starting and Ross McAusland joining the former Blackpool forward in coming off the bench.

Weston has been in unstoppable form for Rangers’ B side this season, netting 35 times.

Born in Liverpool, the 18-year-old left Bloomfield Road to sign for Rangers in the summer of 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of £250,000, agreeing a three-year contract.

The likes of Southampton, Everton and Leeds United had all previously been linked with the starlet.

Prior to his departure, the Seasiders weren’t able to offer Weston - who was aged 16 at the time - a professional contract until his 17th birthday.

The club had a three-year contract on the table, the maximum permitted under regulations, in an attempt to secure Weston’s long-term future.

Blackpool were upset to lose the promising youngster for what they considered to be a small fee, but they do hold a financial interest in his future.

Born in Liverpool, just doors away from where former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard grew up, Weston consistently impressed for Blackpool’s Under-18s and won numerous academy player of the year awards before leaving for Rangers.