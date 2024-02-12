Simon Grayson (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

The 52-year-old, who has also worked for the likes of Preston North End, Leeds United and Sunderland, originally arrived at Bloomfield Road as a player, before overseeing two stints as head coach. During his first spell in the top job at Bloomfield Road, he guided the club to the Championship, but was unable to replicate that success when he returned in 2019.

Grayson’s most recent tenure in management came with Bengaluru in the Indian Super League, and admits his time in Asia proved to be rewarding both on and off the pitch.

“Owen Coyle had been at Jamshedpur, and he was leaving the club to go back to England, and he recommended me to them,” he explained.

“In the meantime, Bengaluru had approached me and I just felt I wanted something new in my coaching career. I wanted to do something completely out of my comfort zone. After managing predominantly in Lancashire and Yorkshire, and knowing the EFL as I do, I thought why not do this because it’s a great opportunity to sample a different part of the world.

“It was going to be a test of me as both a person and a coach. Every day was a new challenge and a different learning experience. It was an incredible journey and I certainly don’t regret going. I was one of the only coaches to get to all three finals, winning one. We had 12 consecutive wins, which no one else has done. I was able to sample places like the Taj Mahal when I got a few days off.

“If someone said three years ago I’d be doing that, I wouldn’t have believed them. It was difficult being away from my family, but I had a couple of English coaches that made it easier. Some of the friends I made in India will be with me for the rest of my life. Personally and professionally it was an incredible journey and it’s opened my eyes up to working abroad again in the future, but working at home is something I want to do as well.

“Football is in my blood. I’ve not had too much time off since I packed in playing for coaching. It’s like a drug sometimes, when you’re in it you want to be out of it, and when you’re out of it you want to be back in.

“I’ve got a lot of enthusiasm and hunger, and a lot of time and effort to make clubs successful in the future. I got back just before Christmas so I’ve not really been looking for anything at the moment. I got approached for one job, but it wasn’t the right time. I’ll take stock of the situation and see what happens in the summer rather than going straight back in now.”