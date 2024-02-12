George Byers (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The midfielder made the Deadline Day move to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season, and was an unused substitute in the recent 1-0 defeat away to Stevenage.

Byers could be in contention to make his first start for the Seasiders on Tuesday evening, as they travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium to take on Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the 27-year-old’s first outing in Tangerine, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "He showed his experience when he came on the pitch. He provided what we needed at that moment in time, which was a calm head, just to give us some control in the game. He made some simple passes which helps you to build momentum. He showed his class in that period of the game, but we just didn’t quite capitalise on that.