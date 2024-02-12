Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley gives verdict on the debut of Sheffield Wednesday loanee following appearance off the bench
The midfielder made the Deadline Day move to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season, and was an unused substitute in the recent 1-0 defeat away to Stevenage.
Byers could be in contention to make his first start for the Seasiders on Tuesday evening, as they travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium to take on Cheltenham Town.
Discussing the 27-year-old’s first outing in Tangerine, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "He showed his experience when he came on the pitch. He provided what we needed at that moment in time, which was a calm head, just to give us some control in the game. He made some simple passes which helps you to build momentum. He showed his class in that period of the game, but we just didn’t quite capitalise on that.
"It was late December when he last played, but he’s been fit though. We had a little game in the week behind closed doors and he played 50/60 minutes. As I said to the players at the start of the week, the team that plays against Oxford probably won’t be the same as the one that plays Shrewsbury in three weeks time. Everyone needs to be ready to contribute.”