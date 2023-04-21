Ex-Blackpool & PNE man announces retirement from football following cancer diagnosis

Anderton is currently undergoing chemotherapy after his rare form of bone cancer was revealed to be more aggressive than first diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his retirement on social media, the Bristol Rovers man – who represented Blackpool between 2017 and 2020 – Anderton revealed he had no option but to call it a day following a recent operation.

“I’ve had six months to prepare some words for this moment and I still don’t know what to say,” he wrote.

“It’s been extremely difficult to come to terms with, but I’ve decided today is the day to announce that at the age of 26 I have to retire from professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to an operation I had in October 2022 to remove a cancerous tumour from my right femur. This resulted in a complete knee replacement and a further 12cm of my femur replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was optimism that I could return to playing after the initial planned operation/treatment but a scan five days prior revealed it would not be safe if they didn’t replace the full joint, therefore the operation changed.”

Anderton started his career with Preston before later signing for Blackpool

The left-back started his career with Preston North End in 2014 before representing the likes of Barrow and Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2017 under the management of Gary Bowyer and went on to make 16 appearances in tangerine.

“Looking back at the last 10 years, I have nothing but fond memories. To every club I’ve represented, thank you for the opportunity,” Anderton added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To every manager and coach I’ve worked under, thank you for the time you invested in me.

“To every player I’ve shared a dressing room with and every player I’ve competed against on the pitch, thank you. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to say a massive thank you to every single person who has sent messages, donated and said a prayer.

“Your kind words and support for me and my family throughout this journey has been incredible and we can’t thank you enough.

“It’s given me even more motivation to continue fighting and to complete every single millilitre of chemotherapy that I need.

Advertisement Hide Ad