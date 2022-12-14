The 26-year-old was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in July after a routine medical check discovered a tumour in his leg.

The defender, who now plays for Bristol Rovers, underwent successful surgery in October to remove the rumour.

However, upon inspection, doctors have found the cancerous cells were more aggressive than previously thought – meaning Anderton now requires “several months” of chemotherapy.

“Following the recent announcement of my diagnosis with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, I have some further news that I wish to share,” he posted on Twitter.

“I underwent a successful operation on Wednesday, October 5 to remove the tumorous area.

“After the operation, the tumour was sent off for further analysis and the biopsy revealed that the cancerous cells were more aggressive than previously thought.

Anderton was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in July

“Because of this, I now need to undergo chemotherapy treatment. This process has now begun and will last for several months.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, fans, teammates and the whole football community for their support – it means the world to me.”

Bristol Rovers’ CEO Tom Gorringe added: “As a club, we are extremely close so, when we hear news like we have received with Nick, it affects everyone.

“Sadly, the prognosis Nick has received has developed over the past few months, but we are all incredibly thankful that it was uncovered as early as it was and that he has been afforded such great care and support early on.

“Nick remains an integral part of our squad and everyone has remained in constant contact with him to offer our support and to do what we can to try and help him and his family through this difficult time.

“Nick’s response and positivity, despite the adversity he is currently facing, is admirable and he is an inspiration to us all.

“I have no doubt that he will tackle his chemotherapy like he has the various hurdles that have been placed in front of him already and we look forward to welcoming him back to The Mem once his course has finished.”

