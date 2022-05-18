QPR continue their search for a new manager with former Blackpool boss tipped for the job

Blackpool finished their 2021/22 season in an underwhelming 16th place in the Championship.

Their last few matches have seen an array of results with Peterborough winning 5-0 in their last match of the season. The recently relegated Derby County then secured a 2-0 win of Blackpool with the Seasiders securing their last victory on 26 April against Barnsley.

However, as the season ends, Blackpool have much more to celebrate with their star forward Jake Daniels coming out publicly as gay - becoming the first active male professional footballer to do so since Justin Fashanu in the 1990s.

In his announcement, Daniels said: “I told my mum and my sister. The day after, we played Accrington and I scored four, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief.”

The forward has been commended by players, organisations and celebrities around the world with Prince William praising Daniels’ ‘courage’.

As Blackpool look to secure a more successful 2022/23 run, take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including the Seasiders and their second-tier rivals...

1. Sheffield United could lose starlet to Premier League side Daniel Jebbison has remained on the minds of Everton since Sheffield were last in the Premier League and the Toffees appear keen to snap up the talented forward as soon as possible. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Barnsley hope to secure rising Premier League youngster The Leicester City forward Jack Butterfill will be out of contract at the end of this season and Barnsley are hopeful of securing the 18-year-old’s signature as soon as they are able. Barnsley look well placed to make the deal with Butterfill who has eight goals in 16 appearances. (InsideFutbol) Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United could secure hefty transfer budget boost Peterborough United are said to be holding out for a whopping £10m for key midfielder Jack Taylor. The club's director of football, Barry Fry, has claimed it would take a bid of at least that figure to consider selling, and that it "isn't going to happen. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Ex-Blackpool boss could join their Championship rivals Ex-Blackpool and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is among the favourites to become the new QPR manager. However, Liam Manning still looks to be the front-runner for the job. (SkyBet) Photo Sales