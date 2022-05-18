Blackpool finished their 2021/22 season in an underwhelming 16th place in the Championship.
Their last few matches have seen an array of results with Peterborough winning 5-0 in their last match of the season. The recently relegated Derby County then secured a 2-0 win of Blackpool with the Seasiders securing their last victory on 26 April against Barnsley.
However, as the season ends, Blackpool have much more to celebrate with their star forward Jake Daniels coming out publicly as gay - becoming the first active male professional footballer to do so since Justin Fashanu in the 1990s.
In his announcement, Daniels said: “I told my mum and my sister. The day after, we played Accrington and I scored four, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief.”
The forward has been commended by players, organisations and celebrities around the world with Prince William praising Daniels’ ‘courage’.
As Blackpool look to secure a more successful 2022/23 run, take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including the Seasiders and their second-tier rivals...