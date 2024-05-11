Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Peter Clarke admits he’s currently got no plans of hanging up his boots- as he sets his sights on another season at the age of 42.

The centre back initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Everton in 2002, but later returned to Bloomfield Road for two permanent stints, making a total of 150 appearances in Tangerine, during which time he captained the club.

As well as spending time with Blackpool, Clarke also has the likes of Southend United, Huddersfield Town and Tranmere Rovers on his CV, and currently represents Warrington Town, whom he joined last summer following his departure from Walsall.

“I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to play professionally any more,” he said.

Peter Clarke (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)

"I was watching my lad play in a tournament, and the manager from Warrington (Mark Beesley) was there as well- he’s someone I’ve known for a long time. He was asking me loads of questions, but for every reason I gave to say I couldn’t really commit, he was like ‘We can work around that.’

"I met him for a coffee out of respect for the time I’ve known him. In the meantime, my wife was saying ‘Are you sure you should just go cold turkey? It might be better to come off your drug of choice slowly.’

"In the end I decided to sign and play for Warrington, so to the manager and my wife, I am very grateful. I am still as competitive as I ever was, I still want to win every time I’m out there, but it is like being a kid again because there’s slightly less pressure.

"For former professional players it is a good way of transitioning away from that full time environment- I would recommend it. I love playing and being out there and competing is great.

"All being well, I will get the boots on again next season and carry on playing for another year. I still feel good, so I’ve not set an age of when I’ll retire.”

Alongside his playing commitments for Warrington, Clarke is a member of the PFA’s Player Services division, where he supports members in all aspects of life during and post-professional football.

"I injured my shoulder at Walsall, and the specialist said I needed an operation- the rehabilitation from it was five to six months,” he added.

"I didn’t have it, and the more I did the better I felt, but it made me aware that I needed to make inroads into what’s next. I believe I could’ve carried on playing in the Football League by my birth certificate was no longer helping me; contracts would’ve been a year at the most, so I made the decision that was better for the long run.

“I was ultimately offered a role with the PFA after going through the interview process. I’m enjoying the job, it’s different- it was the correct decision. My family is my greatest love, but football will always be my first love, so being able to do something in that environment is beneficial to myself. When I first saw the job advert, it was something I could see myself doing.”