There's plenty key dates available for next season

The 2023/24 season is yet to come to an end- but plenty of people have already turned their attention to the next campaign.

Blackpool are among the clubs across the EFL who will already be planning for what comes next, after they fell at the final hurdle in the race for the League One play-offs.

Following the announcement of the Seasiders’ retained list earlier this week, the attention will now be on who they can bring to the club ahead of what needs to be a big season for those in Tangerine.

We’ve taken a look at some of the key dates for the 2024/25 EFL campaign:

When are the fixtures released?

It was announced earlier this week that the fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will be announced at 9am on June 26.

When do things get underway?

The 2024/25 EFL season begins on the weekend of August 10/11, which is around five days later than the start date of the previous campaign.

Blackpool started at home to Burton Albion last year, with a Shayne Lavery brace helping them to a 2-0 win at Bloomfield Road. Meanwhile, their first away game was against Exeter City at St James Park the following week.

EFL Cup details

Details concerning the round dates of the EFL Cup are still to be confirmed, but the competition is due to get underway in mid-August.

Last season, the Seasiders claimed a 2-0 victory over Derby County in their first round tie at Pride Park. That result earned them an away trip to Molineux to take on Wolves, which they lost 5-0.

EFL Trophy details

There isn’t a set start date for the EFL Trophy either, but the first matches of the group stages are set to take place at the beginning of September.

Blackpool started the tournament with a 2-0 victory away to Barrow last season, before recording home victories against Liverpool U21s and Morecambe to progress to the second round.

The Christmas period

Boxing Day lands on a Thursday this year, leaving a sufficient recovery period for the teams playing on Saturday December 21. With New Year’s Day landing on a Wednesday, you’d expect an additional round of Christmas fixtures to fall on Sunday December 29.

The festive period was one to forget for the Seasiders last time round, as they finished 2023 with defeats to Burton Albion and Port Vale.

The Easter period

All three EFL divisions are set to play on four bank holidays, which will include the Easter period.

Good Friday lands on April 18 next year, with Easter Monday on April 21, which is over two-and-a-half weeks later than this year.

When does the season end?