Ex-Blackpool duo part of the team looking to deny Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield promotion
Macclesfield welcome AFC Marine to the Leasing.com Stadium on Monday afternoon (K.O. 3pm) in the Northern Premier League play-off final, where they will battle it out to win promotion alongside Radcliffe FC.
The Silkmen’s recent rise has been well documented, with the phoenix club earning two successive promotions since their formation in 2020. Former Leicester City, Birmingham City and Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage has been heavily involved from the start in the role of director of football.
Macclesfield’s opponents Marine feature a couple of ex-Seasiders. Striker Bobby Grant has been with the Merseyside club since January, and has scored 11 times in 18 games.
The 33-year-old started his professional career with Accrington Stanley, before permanent spells with Scunthorpe United and Rochdale, before making the move to Blackpool. During his time at Bloomfield Road, he featured just seven times, providing one assist.
His CV also includes spells with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Wrexham and FC United of Manchester.
Alongside Grant in the Marine ranks is former Seasiders youngster Finlay Sinclair-Smith. The 24-year-old came through Blackpool’s youth system, and made three appearances for the senior team, scoring once.
Since departing the Fylde Coast in 2019, he has had stints with Longridge Town, FC United and Bamber Bridge, before making the move to Rossett Park last summer.
