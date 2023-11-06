Blackpool produced a 2-0 victory over Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

BBC Sport were in attendance for the tie at Hayes Lane, with presenter Alex Scott being joined by ex-Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and former Seasiders boss Michael Appleton.

At full time, both pundits were in agreement over the nature of the win for Neil Critchley’s side.

"It was a comfortable win in the end,” Appleton said.

"Bromley certainly put them under a lot more pressure in the second half- there were two or three glorious opportunities.

"You’d expect (Michael) Cheek, who scores regularly at National League level, to get one of those chances.

"In terms of Blackpool, very professional. They got the job done in the first half and Neil Critchley will be delighted."

"They did well,” Dion Dublin added.

"They played really good football.

"Bromley had 35 minutes in this game where they could’ve had a few goals.

"They got themselves in better positions in the second half.

"It was very professional from Blackpool I’ve got to say, they play the game well.

"They kept the ball on the floor, there were no flicks or big headedness at all- they approached the game in the right way.

"There was a lot of respect for Bromley.

"They go away with the win but it could’ve been different.”

Bromley manager Andy Woodman also agreed with the assessments of Appleton and Dublin.

"We had a go,” he said.

"We created some moments but didn’t have that little final bit.

"I always felt if we could get one and just get this place bouncing then we might have a chance of creating something.

"I’ve got to give credit to Blackpool, they’ve done a really professional job on us.

"With respect, we huffed and puffed but they showed a lot more quality all over, and they took their moments.”

During the second half, Bromley had calls for a penalty waved away by the referee following a challenge in the box from Marvin Ekpiteta.

"For me it’s a stonewall,” Appleton stated.

"He’s got the wrong side of Ekpiteta.”