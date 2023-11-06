News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley makes admission on Seasiders' long-term absentees ahead of Central League fixture

Blackpool are back in Central League action this week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
The Seasiders development squad welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bamber Bridge on Tuesday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

As well as being an opportunity for the young players to impress, these games can also allow senior squad members to pick up vital minutes.

Discussing his current options following the 2-0 victory over Bromley in the FA Cup, Neil Critchley said: "We’re getting closer to getting some bodies back.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is among those currently absent through injury (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is among those currently absent through injury (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is among those currently absent through injury (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"We’ve got some healthy competition in the squad at the moment and the players know they’ve got to play well to keep their place.

"This week’s Central League game probably comes a bit too soon for our injured lads.

"Jordan (Lawrence-Gabriel) and Kyle (Joseph) haven’t really done a lot of team training.

"With the schedule we’ve had, we’ve not been able to do loads of training in between games, so they’ll need a bit more time.

"Matty Virtue is closer to coming back and so is Norbs (Ollie Norburn).

"Obviously Norbs is much closer because he’s been out the least amount of time.

"With those players returning it’ll certainly give me much more of a headache.”

The Seasiders travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium next Saturday in League One (K.O. 3pm).

Ahead of that fixtures, Critchley admits he’s pleased to have a free midweek without any first team games.

"It’s nice to have that after the busy schedule that we’ve had and the travelling that we’ve done,” he added.

"It’ll be good just to calm down a little bit- recovering physically and emotionally.”

