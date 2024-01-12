Gary Bowyer is hopeful of getting back into football management at some point this year.

The former Blackpool boss was at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018- during which time he helped the club to League Two play-off success at Wembley.

He has also had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City, and most recently Dundee, whom he left in the summer.

"I really enjoyed my time in Scotland- winning the league there was brilliant,” he said.

Gary Bowyer (Photographer James Williamson/CameraSport)

"Obviously Dundee made the decision to part ways and go in a different direction, so they’re entitled to do that. It was good as I was able to catch up with family who didn’t move up there with me.

"I’ve been out watching games. I’ve really enjoyed covering them for radio and seeing that side of things. I’m at the stage now where I’m looking to get back in and hopefully that’ll happen this year.

“I’ve been in for a couple of jobs in England, and narrowly missed out. Talking about football just increases my desire to manage. I’ve been fortunate enough to go and watch people train at good clubs, because you never stop learning.

"I’m ready, and my wife is definitely ready for me to get out of the house, but there’s so many good managers out there and I appreciate that.”

Bowyer’s first job in management came at Ewood Park- with the 52-year-old being offered the job at Blackburn on a full time basis following a couple of caretaker stints during the 2012/13 season.

"I was content where I was doing the U23s, I loved working with the young lads,” he admitted.

“I never really at any stage went ‘in so many years I want to be first team manager-’ I just got on with my job and circumstances dictated where I was.

“The first time I thought I was going to be a manager was when the owners asked me to take it on full time. Looking back, it was such a whirlwind. I hadn’t been banging the drum to be head coach the opportunity just presented itself.

"I’d been at the club for a long time and had an opinion on what needed to be done.”