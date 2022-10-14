Everything Michael Appleton said ahead of Blackpool's clash against Sheffield United

The Seasiders take on league leaders Sheffield United looking to make it back-to-back victories after getting back to winning ways last week by beating Watford 3-1.

The Blades remain top of the Championship table despite a difficult run, losing two of their last three games since returning from the international break and drawing the other.

Like Blackpool, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are without a number of first-team players, but the South Yorkshire outfit still have plenty of quality in their side to cause Blackpool problems.

Here’s what Blackpool’s head coach said to the press this morning ahead of the fixture…

Reflections on Watford win

“I was just delighted the players were able to get the result they’ve deserved for a while now, because the performances have been pretty good.

Michael Appleton's side make the trip to Bramall Lane tomorrow

“With the three games we had to negotiate last week, two very tough games against sides that have been relegated from the Premier League last year, we held our own in both of those and in terms of chances created, we created the better moments in the final third against both of those teams.

“We took three points out of six but I thought we should have taken a minimum of four, potentially six.

“Then we backed it up with a performance away from home at a place that is never easy to go at Sunderland with everything that comes with it. To keep a clean sheet and look such a threat in the second-half was pleasing.”

Missing James Husband’s versatility

“It’s similar to quite a few players. If you look at players like Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley, I’ve not seen any of them play one minute for me since I’ve walked through the door so that’s been quite frustrating.

“The fact Lewis Fiorini was showing the form he was showing and then had to come out of the team as well…

“With Hubby, turning up we knew he had an injury from the back end of last season and we then got him to the point where we got him on the bench a couple of times. When he got his start at Millwall he did ever so well but unfortunately he picked up another injury which has stopped his progress in terms of getting back in the team on a regular basis.”

Decision to bring Chris Maxwell into the side

“I’m delighted (with how it’s gone so far).

“We’re obviously quite fortunate to have two very, very good, capable and talented goalkeepers at this level and they’re pushing each other every single day.

“Chris waited for his opportunity to get back in the team and it’s now up to Grimmy to show and apply the same amount of pressure Chris put on him.”

How has Dan Grimshaw responded?

“He took it as well as can be expected.

“When I first spoke to him he was obviously a bit shocked and disappointed, but that’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer. You’ve got to be professional.

“You’ve got to make these decisions as a manager and so far it looks like a half decent decision.

“Nine times out of 10 in a situation like this I will pull the player in and tell him, so it’s not too much of a surprise. That’s just how I like to do it and it’s how I would have preferred it to happen to me.

“You don’t have to do it all the time. Sometimes players understand when you’ve got so many games in such a short space of time they realise you will freshen it up every now and then.

“I would be very shocked and surprised if I named the same XI for the next three games, for example, because we’ve obviously got a tough game on Saturday and two home games, one on Wednesday and then the derby next week.”

Upcoming World Cup break

“Most clubs up and down the country will get a feel for where they will be at this season once we get to that break.

“The pleasing thing for me is that, touching wood, once we do come back after the break we’ve got three or four players who will return to the squad. That will feel like I’ve almost got three or four new signings before the window opens.

“I’m talking about the likes of Keshi, Lewis and Jake Beesley especially, potentially even Kevin Stewart. But the first three, we’re confident they will be back available and they’re three big, big players.

“In their own right they’re probably thinking they should be pushing for a place in the starting XI when fit.”

Liam Bridcutt

“In terms of what he brings to the team out of possession, he’s as good as anything at this level.

“The bits some people might not see all the time is how good of an organiser he is. When he’s on the pitch he never shuts up, he’s constantly organising the players and I think that helps the likes of Jordan and Marvin behind him, the fact they’ve got someone patrolling the team in front of them. It takes a bit of pressure off them.

“As a coach, there’s only so much preparation you can give the players. You can work on things on the grass, as we have done this week leading into Saturday’s game, show them as much video and preparation and look at certain individuals that could hurt you in certain areas, but ultimately it’s down to them to go and produce.

“Once they step over the white line, it’s difficult really. You get to effect it by making substitutions or you have one opportunity to effect it at half-time with your voice.

“But ultimately the players have got to deliver and they have done that on numerous occasions this season.

“Even some of the games that haven’t gone our way, I think we’ve been really unfortunate, so I’d just like to think over the course of a season things swing and go in your favour.

“If we can continue to show the sort of form we have done recently then I think we’ll be in a reasonably good place come the break for the World Cup.”

Kenny Dougall back from suspension

“That’s a plus for us really to come through the Watford game and being able to add another body with Kenny.

“Kenny has been in and around it for the whole season and has been an ever present for most of it, so it certainly gives us an option.

“I’m aware how strong they are in the middle of the park. I think (Oliver) Norwood is probably the most influential midfield player at this level in terms of what his numbers bring to Sheffield United, so clearly we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that and try and deal with it.”

Are you on target?

“From a points point of view, we’re not far off it, but we will have a better idea of where we’re at after the next few games.

“What we’ve seen is a ridiculously tight league, there’s only a few points between where we are now and mid-table or just above that.

“We’re probably going to get a better idea just before the break in November, but certainly in a couple of games’ time, as a group, we will certainly sit down and see where we’re at.

