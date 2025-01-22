Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s winter transfer window kicked into life last week - with two players arriving at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were able to add in the wide areas, bringing in Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough and Tom Bloxham on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

With top scorer Kyle Joseph joining Hull City, another big few weeks await Steve Bruce’s side as they look to make a push up the table during the second half of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the work that could await Blackpool, the head coach said: “We’re active, but as I’ve said many times, we’ll only be active if the right one comes up.

“I won’t just get a makeshift, because you don’t improve or get better. If they are out there, then we will try to find them. We’ve made two good acquisitions this week, so let’s hope we can find another couple before we finish.

“There’s still a week or 10 days to go, so the madness hasn’t really started.

“If the right person is out there then we’ll act, if not I’ll be patient with it. Our Achilles' heel this year is not being able to take the chances we’ve had, in XG we’re top of the league, which says something about us.”

Here’s a look at the transfers done across League One:

Barnsley

In: Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers, free transfer).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea, recalled from loan), Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan).

Birmingham City

In: Grant Hanley (Free transfer, Norwich City).

Out: Brandon Khela (Bradford City, loan), Dion Sanderson (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Josh Williams (Carlisle United, undisclosed fee).

Blackpool

In: Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan), Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee).

Out: Elliot Embleton (Carlisle United, undisclosed fee), Dom Ballard (Southampton, recalled from loan), Zac Ashworth (Ross County, loan), Dan Sassi (Fylde, loan), Ollie Norburn (Wigan Athletic, loan), Kyle Joseph (Hull City, undisclosed fee).

Sam Silvera (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In: Joel Randall (Peterborough United, undisclosed fee), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United, loan).

Out: Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town, undisclosed fee), Nelson Khumbeni (Gillingham, undisclosed fee).

Bristol Rovers

In: Romaine Sawyers (AFC Wimbledon, free transfer).

Out: Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers, recalled from loan), Michael Forbes (West Ham United, recalled from loan), Luke McCormick (Forest Green Rovers, loan), Bryant Bilongo (Harrogate Town, loan), Jerry Lawrence (Hungerford Town, loan).

Burton Albion

In: Jón Daði Böðvarsson (Wrexham, free transfer), JJ McKiernan (Lincoln City, loan), Owen Dodgson (Burnley, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Ronnie Stutter (Chelsea, recalled from loan), Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United, loan terminated).

Cambridge United

In: Marko Marosi (Plymouth Argyle, free transfer).

Out: Vicente Reyes (Norwich City, recalled from loan), Connor O'Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, recalled from loan).

Charlton Athletic

In:

Out: Tayo Edun (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed fee), Nathan Asiimwe (Walsall, loan).

Crawley Town

In: Ben Radcliffe (Derby County, undisclosed fee).

Out: Cameron Bragg (Southampton, recalled from loan), Eddie Beach (Chelsea, recalled from loan).

Exeter City

In: Joel Colwill (Cardiff City, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Tristan Crama (Brentford, recalled from loan), Amani Richards (Leicester City, recalled from loan).

Huddersfield Town

In: Ruben Roosken (Heracles Alemlo, undisclosed fee), Joe Taylor (Luton Town, undisclosed fee), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers, undisclosed fee).

Out: Jaheim Headley (Port Vale), Kieran Phillips (Ross County, undisclosed fee), Michal Helik (Oxford United, undisclosed fee), Kian Harratt (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed fee).

Leyton Orient

In: Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers, loan), George Moncur (Ebbsfleet, loan).

Out: Zach Hemming (Middlesbrough, recalled from loan).

Lincoln City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In: Sam Clucas (Oldham Athletic, free transfer), James Collins (Derby County, free transfer).

Out: Robert Street (Doncaster Rovers, loan), JJ McKiernan (Burton Albion, loan), Oisín Gallagher (Boston United, loan), Saxon Earley (Plymouth Argyle, recalled from loan).

Mansfield Town

In: Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur, loan).

Out: Tom Nichols (Swindon Town, loan).

Northampton Town

In: Liam Shaw (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed fee).

Out: Matt Dibley-Dias (Fulham, recalled from loan).

Peterborough United

In: Gustav Lindgren (Degerfors IF), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Tayo Edun (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed fee), Sam Hughes (Stockport County, loan).

Out: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United, recalled from loan), Joel Randall (Bolton Wanderers, undisclosed fee), David Ajiboye (Newport County, loan).

Reading

In:

Out: Chem Campbell (Wolves, end of loan).

Rotherham United

In:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Jamie McCart (Hearts, undisclosed fee), Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg, recalled by parent club), Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest, end of loan), Christ Tiehi (Diósgyőri VTK, undisclosed fee), Ciaran McGuckin (Yeovil Town, loan).

Shrewsbury Town

In: Callum Stewart (Leamington, undisclosed fee), Dominic Gape (Eastleigh, free transfer).

Out: Charles Sagoe Jr (Arsenal, loan terminated), Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United, recalled from loan), Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa, recalled from loan), Jordan Rossiter (Oldham Athletic, loan), Carl Winchester (Derry City, undisclosed fee), Tom Bloxham (Blackpool, undisclosed fee), Joe Young (Brackley Town, loan).

Stevenage

In:

Out: Ben Thompson (Bromley, undisclosed fee), Aaron Pressley (Barrow, loan), Ken Aboh (Norwich City, recalled by parent club).

Stockport County

In: Benoný Breki Andrésson (Club KR, undisclosed fee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Louie Barry (Aston Villa, recalled by parent club), Tyler Onyango (Everton, recalled by parent club), Michael Mellon (Burnley, recalled from loan), Sam Hughes (Peterborough United, loan), Lewis Fiorini (Dundee United, loan).

Wigan Athletic

In: Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg), Josh Robinson (Arsenal), Will Goodwin (Oxford United, loan), Jon Mellish (Carlisle United, undisclosed fee), Ollie Norburn (Blackpool, loan)

Out: Josh Stones (York City, undisclosed fee), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool, recalled by parent club), Paul Dummett (Carlisle United, free transfer), Joe Hugill (Manchester United, recalled by parent club).

Wrexham

In:

Out: Billy Waters (Oldham Athletic, free transfer), Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Burton Albion, free transfer).

Wycombe Wanderers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In: Sonny Bradley (Derby County, loan), Magnus Westergaard (Viborg, undisclosed fee), Anders Hagelskjær (Molde, undisclosed fee), Alex Lowry (Rangers, undisclosed fee).

Out: Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers, recalled by parent club), Caleb Taylor (West Brom, recalled by parent club).