'Enormous' - Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink heaps praise on 'lethal' Blackpool talent

Jerry Yates of Blackpool. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Neil Critchley’s men recovered from a first minute own goal to beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off final on Sunday afternoon, with Kenny Dougall scoring both goals for the Tangerines.

Yates was on hand to provide the assist for the vital second, and put in a battling display without injured strike partner Ellis Simms by his side. The forward came close to scoring a goal of his own deep into the second half, but was unfortunate to see his dinked effort swept away to safety by a covering Imps defender.

Speaking about the 24-year-old prior to the match at Wembley, former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink said: “He [Yates] likes to run in behind defences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He likes to get himself into space, and with little space he’s lethal.

"Today he will have to play different because he is missing Simms, so he will have to adjust a little bit, but I like him.

"It doesn’t matter who he plays, when he plays, you know what you’re going to get off him. You know he’s going to be a threat.

"He lives for goals, and that is a big thing for a striker.

"He’s been enormous for them this year.”