'Enormous' - Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink heaps praise on 'lethal' Blackpool talent
Burton Albion manager Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has lavished praise on Blackpool striker Jerry Yates for his “enormous” contribution to the Seasiders’ successful promotion bid.
Neil Critchley’s men recovered from a first minute own goal to beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off final on Sunday afternoon, with Kenny Dougall scoring both goals for the Tangerines.
Yates was on hand to provide the assist for the vital second, and put in a battling display without injured strike partner Ellis Simms by his side. The forward came close to scoring a goal of his own deep into the second half, but was unfortunate to see his dinked effort swept away to safety by a covering Imps defender.
Speaking about the 24-year-old prior to the match at Wembley, former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink said: “He [Yates] likes to run in behind defences.
"He likes to get himself into space, and with little space he’s lethal.
"Today he will have to play different because he is missing Simms, so he will have to adjust a little bit, but I like him.
"It doesn’t matter who he plays, when he plays, you know what you’re going to get off him. You know he’s going to be a threat.
"He lives for goals, and that is a big thing for a striker.
"He’s been enormous for them this year.”
Yates has been an integral member of Critchley’s side in 2020/21, scoring 23 goals across all competitions. His assist for Dougall’s winner was his ninth of the campaign.