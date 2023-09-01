Elkan Baggott: Blackpool linked with a move for a Championship defender- we take a closer look at who he is
According to Football League World, the 20-year-old is set to make the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan.
The youngster would help to bolster the Tangerines’ back line if the move was to go ahead.
Who is Baggott?
Baggott has been with Ipswich since 2016, after initially joining the club on a two-year scholarship programme, before signing his first senior contract in 2021.
He has made a total of five appearances in all competitions for the Blues.
Away from Portman Road, he has picked up plenty of experience out on loan.
Where has he been on loan?
Baggott’s first stint away from Ipswich was with Kings Lynn, where he made seven appearances.
The following year, he headed to Gillingham, where he featured 29 times- and scored three.
For the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign, he went to Cheltenham Town, but only played once.
International experience
Away from club football, Baggott, who was born Thailand, is a full international for Indonesia, who he qualifies for through his mother.
Since making his debut in 2021, he has made 16 appearances.