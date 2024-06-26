Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fixtures for the 2024/25 EFL season have been released.

Blackpool start the campaign away to Crawley Town on August 10, but will not be playing in the traditional 3pm slot.

Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ will be broadcasting every game from opening weekend, meaning there’s a few differences in the usual schedule.

Things get underway on Friday August 9, with four games taking place at 8pm. These are Blackburn Rovers V Derby County (both Championship), Barnsley V Mansfield Town (League One), and Chesterfield V Swindon Town (League Two).

Meanwhile, a further eight games from England’s second tier will kick off at 12.30pm the following day, with Oxford United V Norwich City selected as the game for Sky Sports Football.

As for the remaining League Two games, they will all kick off at 3pm.

Blackpool’s game at Broadfield Stadium and the other 11 League One fixtures all take place at 5.30pm.

The first weekend of EFL action concludes with two more Championship games, with Sheffield Wednesday taking on Plymouth Argyle (August 11, K.O. 4pm) and Luton Town’s clash with Burnley (August 12, K.O. 8pm).

In the next week, all matches selected for broadcast until the end of September will be announced, while the TV picks up to the FA Cup third round in January will be confirmed before the season gets underway.

There will be 10 games shown live on standard weekends, with five from the Championship, and five across League One and League Two.