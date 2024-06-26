Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams across the EFL have discovered their fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool will be hoping for a more successful season in League One, after failing to reach the play-offs in their first year back in England’s third tier.

So far this summer, the Seasiders have added Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher to their playing squad, while Richard Keogh has returned to Bloomfield Road as part of Neil Critchley’s coaching staff.

The EFL campaign gets underway on August 10, with Blackpool making the trip to the Broadfield Stadium to take on League Two play-off winners Crawley Town.

The game will kick off at 5.30pm, with all opening weekend EFL fixtures being broadcast live on Sky Sports or Sky Sports+.

Meanwhile their first home outing comes against Stockport County the following week, with the Hatters also among the four recently-promoted teams.

The regular season ends on May 3, with Critchley’s welcoming Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

Here is the full schedule:

-Crawley Town (A) (August 10)

-Stockport County (H) (August 17)

-Cambridge United (A) (August 24)

-Wycombe Wanderers (H) (August 31)

-Huddersfield Town (A) (September 7)

-Exeter City (H) (September 14)

-Charlton Athletic (A) (September 21)

-Burton Albion (H) (September 28)

-Lincoln City (H) (October 1)

-Mansfield Town (A) (October 5)

-Bristol Rovers (A) (October 12)

-Barnsley (H) (October 19)

-Peterborough United (A) (October 22)

-Wigan Athletic (H) (October 26)

-Leyton Orient (A) (November 9)

-Northampton Town (H) (November 16)

-Bolton Wanderers (A) (November 23)

-Shrewsbury Town (A) (December 3)

-Rotherham United (H) (December 7)

-Reading (A) (December 14)

-Stevenage (H) (December 21)

-Wrexham (A) (December 26)

-Birmingham City (A) (December 29)

-Shrewsbury Town (H) (January 1)

-Wycombe Wanderers (A) (January 4)

-Cambridge United (H) (January 11)

-Huddersfield Town (H) (January 18)

-Exeter City (A) (January 25)

-Lincoln City (A) (January 28)

-Charlton Athletic (H) (February 1)

-Burton Albion (A) (February 8)

-Mansfield Town (H) (February 15)

-Crawley Town (H) (February 22)

-Stockport County (A) (March 1)

-Peterborough United (H) (March 4)

-Barnsley (A) (March 8)

-Leyton Orient (H) (March 15)

-Northampton Town (A) (March 22)

-Bolton Wanderers (H) (March 29)

-Reading (H) (April 1)

-Rotherham United (A) (April 5)

-Birmingham City (H) (April 12)

-Stevenage (A) (April 18, Good Friday)

-Wrexham (H) (April 21, Easter Monday)

-Wigan Athletic (A) (April 26)