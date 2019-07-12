EFL Trophy draw: Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover final group stage opponents

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town’s final EFL Trophy groups have now been finalised.

The Seasiders already knew they would face League Two sides Carlisle United and Morecambe in northern Group G.

However, following today’s draw live on TalkSport, it has now been revealed Simon Grayson’s men will also face Wolverhampton Wanderers' U21s.

It's understood Pool will face Morecambe and Wolves at home, while they will make the journey to Carlisle.

Town, meanwhile, will face fellow League One side Accrington Stanley and League Two outfit Oldham Athletic in Group B, as well as Liverpool U21s.

Fans had to wait until Friday to see which of the 16 invited Championship or Premier League academy teams they would face.

The other invited academy sides are: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Neither Fylde coast club progressed beyond the group stage last season, when Blackpool finished third in their group and Town fourth in theirs. They recorded just one win between them.

A record crowd of 85,000 saw Portsmouth win the final, beating Sunderland on penalties as Wembley.

Formerly known as the Checkatrade Trophy, the much-maligned competition is still without a title sponsor ahead of the new season.

Last season’s competition was blighted by low crowds, with fans boycotting the competition over the inclusion of what they considered to be Premier League and Championship B teams.

This season, three League One and Two teams have been placed in the 16 four-team groups, alongside an under-21 team, in order to reduce overall travel time.

All 16 U21 sides will play their three group stage games away from home.

Fixture dates will be announced in due course.

Group B

Accrington Stanley

Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town

Liverpool U21s

Group G

Blackpool

Carlisle United

Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers' U21s