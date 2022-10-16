EFL pundits bizarrely overlook refereeing controversy in Blackpool’s thriller against Sheffield United

Referee David Webb dished out four red cards at Bramall Lane after totally losing control of proceedings in South Yorkshire.

The man in charge brandished red cards to both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson during the game, meaning Blackpool finished the encounter with nine men.

Following Sheffield United’s last-gasp stoppage-time equaliser to make it 3-3, the players came together at the final whistle resulting in Webb showing another two reds, one for either side.

Shayne Lavery was bizarrely sent off after being wrestled to the ground by Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who also saw red.

But Webb was also guilty of making a number of bizarre calls during the game, resulting in frustration from both benches.

Both the referee and his linesman failed to spot a clear shove on Chris Maxwell by Oli McBurnie for the late equaliser, while three Blades players also appeared to be standing in an offside position as Oliver Norwood’s strike flew into the back of the net, meaning Maxwell was unsighted.

Despite all the talking points being dominated by the referee in what was an incident-packed encounter, EFL pundits Johnnie Jackson and Sam Parkin, discussing the game on ITV’s EFL Highlights show made no mention of the four dismissals.

AFC Wimbledon boss Jackson said: “It was probably a game where Sheffield United were thinking it’s a home banker, but Blackpool have come and given them a real good game.

“They obviously beat Watford in their previous game and I heard Michael Appleton speak during the week about how their points tally doesn’t reflect their form, so they’ve gone there, given a right go and in Jerry Yates they’ve got a player who knows how to find the back of the net and they’ve created a lot of chances.”

Former Luton Town and Swindon Town striker Parkin added: “It was probably quite concerning when Josh Bowler left, because you were probably asking yourself where are the goals going to come from.

“I think it was a struggle during the early part of the season but to get six in the last two fixtures up against Watford and Sheffield United is great for the confidence.

“Yates’ second is a brilliant team goal. It was well crafted by (Shayne) Lavery and it’s an amazing, controlled finish from Yates who I’m pleased for because he gets through so much work - but he now has four in his last two games.