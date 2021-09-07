Don't ramp up pressure on Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery says Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough

Lavery continued his fine start to the season by scoring his debut goal for Northern Ireland in their comprehensive 4-1 win against Lithuania in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier.

The 22-year-old, who was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win over Estonia, has also scored four times in his first seven games for the Seasiders.

Shayne Lavery's goal against Lithuania was his fifth of the season for club or country

Ex-Northern Ireland manager Sammy McIlroy likened Lavery’s style, movement and eye for goal to Healy after last week’s goal.

But current national boss Ian Baraclough says it’s too early to be mentioning Lavery in the same breath as Healy, who is Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer with 36. Baraclough said: “I’m not going to argue with Sammy – he’s a pundit now and he talks to you guys.

“It is very easy when a young player comes into the fold and has the potential to do well that he gets labelled the next George Best, David Healy or Jonny Evans.

“There’s always the hope and the wish that there’s the next George Best or Norman Whiteside, but let’s not ramp up too much pressure.”

Ironically, Healy is now managing Linfield, the side Lavery left to join Blackpool.

Lavery scored 37 goals in 42 appearances during a highly successful spell with Linfield, helping them to win the double last season.

Baraclough added: “Shayne was with me as a 17-year-old and with the Under-21s, and he showed character after leaving Everton (in 2019). “He came back home and got regular football at Linfield.

“He got his move to Blackpool and has started this season very, very well. He’s in a totally different shape, a different frame of mind and he’s got the potential to kick on.

“If he’s got half the career that David Healy had, I’ll take that.”

Lavery could return to the side for tomorrow’s crunch qualifier against Switzerland in Belfast.

Blackpool loanee Tyreece John-Jules will be looking to earn his first England Under-21 cap when Lee Carsley’s side take on Kosovo in Milton Keynes tonight.

Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, could earn his fourth cap for Australia away to Vietnam today.

Blackpool’s Kevin Stewart played no part in Jamaica’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Panama on Sunday.

The midfielder was named in the squad but didn’t travel to the Caribbean, opting instead to take advantage of the international break to rest.

Stewart has so far managed one 23-minute substitute appearance this season after an ankle injury.