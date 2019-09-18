Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore on his side's last-gasp defeat to Blackpool

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is hoping his side's late defeat against Blackpool will act as a learning curve going forwards.

The Seasiders snatched all three points courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet's stoppage-time winner, which proved to be the difference between two evenly-matched sides.

The goal came at a time when Doncaster were on top and pressing for a late winner themselves, but Pool provided the sucker-punch to get back to winning ways.

"You're disappointed to concede a goal with the last kick of the game, more or less," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I was probably more disappointed because we actually had possession of the ball and picked the wrong option at the time.

"From a game which I thought we were in control of for large periods we end up losing the three points.

"I look back on it and it is an opportunity for us to learn from it.

"The team has tasted a lot of success in recent weeks and they've come from behind on quite a few occasions, so there is that endeavour to go and get those three points.

"I just thought we left it a bit too open and they break away and end up getting a goal.

"They probably came here to nullify us and stop us but they've gone away with all three points.

"That's a big learning curve for me and the team but you don't get much chance to sit and think about it too much.

"Blackpool got men behind the ball, it's simple. At the end all 11 men are behind the ball 30 yards from goal.

"But you have to give credit to the players for the way they have gone about their business because you're not always going to get things going your way.

"It's up to us to try and find ways around us, which is why I think this is a great chance for us to learn.

"I said to Simon (Grayson), credit to your players because they stayed resolute, they put their bodies on the line and in the end they got their rewards for their defensive display."