'A great way to win': Simon Grayson delighted with Blackpool's dramatic late victory at Doncaster

Simon Grayson was delighted with the manner in which Blackpool snatched three points at the death against Doncaster Rovers to get back to winning ways.

Armand Gnanduillet headed home his sixth goal of the season to earn Pool the three points, his effort coming in the 92nd minute of stoppage time.

It capped a much improved display from Grayson's men who now elevate themselves up to fifth in the League One table.

“It’s certainly a great way to win a football match," he said.

“We lost one this way at Coventry the other week, so to win one like this is really pleasing.

“It was a big win for us tonight because if we had lost three games on the trot it obviously puts a lot of pressure on the players.

“I thought we were far better than we have been recently away from home. The shape and compactness didn’t really allow Doncaster too many opportunities.

“From the first half we were very much in control but you know they’re still going to ask questions about you - but when they did we stood up and nicked the winner at the end.”

Pool's winner came in impressive fashion, too, Armand Gnanduillet starting and finishing a flowing counter-attack.

He played in Liam Feeney down the right who returned the favour with a superb cross - his eighth assist of the season - which Gnanduillet headed home.

It came after the Seasiders had to do plenty of defending in the final stages to keep the home side at bay.

“We were under pressure for the final five or 10 minutes of the game but the defenders did what they needed to do," Grayson added.

“Liam took us up the pitch and put a fantastic ball in and Armand made the run to get up there.

“It was great for everybody to see his header hit the back of the net which sent the supporters home happy.

“The players are delighted in the dressing room.”