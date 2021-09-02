Disappointment for Blackpool and Arsenal man as England-U21 game is scrapped due to Covid
Blackpool’s Tyreece John-Jules won’t make his England Under-21 bow tomorrow night after the Young Lions’ trip to Romania was cancelled.
Lee Carsley’s men were due to make the trip to Bucharest on Friday for an international friendly, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7pm.
But the game has had to be scrapped after two people tested positive for Covid within the England U21 camp.
A statement read: “England Men’s Under-21s will no longer travel to play Romania on Friday after two positive Covid-19 tests were reported within the party of players and support staff.
“It has been decided to cancel the trip as a precaution and our thanks go to the Romanian Football Federation for their understanding.
“The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group, with the squad still based at St George’s Park.
“The Young Lions’ focus will switch to preparing for next Tuesday’s home fixture with Kosovo at Stadium:MK to mark the start of qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.”
John-Jules, on loan with Pool from Arsenal, has never represented the Under-21s before, although he has been capped from Under-16 to Under-19 level.
The striker was a prolific scorer for the Under-18s, netting nine times in 11 games.
